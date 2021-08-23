Watch
Whitmer proposes spending $1B to boost business climate

Carolyn Kaster/AP
File-This Oct. 16, 2020, file photo shows Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during an event with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer's administration on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb the state's spiking coronavirus cases. The restrictions will begin Wednesday and last three weeks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 23, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend about $1 billion in federal pandemic rescue funding to help boost the business climate, redevelop polluted sites and take steps such as accelerating the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The proposals are the latest offered by the Democratic governor since Congress and President Joe Biden approved an unprecedented $6.5 billion in discretionary aid for the state.

She and the Republican-led Legislature have not allocated any of the funds, though some could be allotted as they work to finalize the next state budget before October.

