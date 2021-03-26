Menu

Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal

AP
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Michigan's health department lifted a monthslong ban on contact sports that was ordered to help curb rising coronavirus cases, starting Monday, as long as masks are worn. Thursday's announcement from the governor came a week after she had expressed optimism about a restart. If face coverings cannot be worn, athletes must be regularly tested for COVID-19 under the revised order. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 16:43:29-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again has vetoed about $652 million in proposed COVID-19 relief spending because the Michigan Legislature passed it without negotiating with her administration.

Majority Republicans had reapproved the funding after the Democratic governor vetoed it weeks ago amid a fight over their attempt to link federal funds to her agreeing to cede certain pandemic powers.

One bill vetoed Friday proposed $405 million in state-funded business relief and a $150 million deposit into the unemployment insurance fund.

Another would have given $87 million in federal funds to private schools and $10 million to reimburse parents for summer school expenses.

