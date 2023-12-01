Trump not immune from civil lawsuits linked to January 6

Former President Donald Trump isn’t immune from being held accountable in civil lawsuits related to January 6, 2021, in a long-awaited, consequential decision from the federal appeals court in Washington, DC.

The decision, making new law around the presidency, will have significant implications for several cases against Trump in the Washington, DC, federal court related to the 2020 election.

This appeals court decision arises out of lawsuits brought by Capitol Police officers and Democrats in Congress.