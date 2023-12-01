Watch Now
Trump not immune from civil lawsuits linked to January 6

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Donald Trump, left, his son Donald Trump Jr., center, and his daughter Ivanka Trump speak during the unveiling of the design for the Trump International Hotel, in Washington, Sept. 10, 2013. Former President Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday, July 15, 2022, in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 10:36:36-05

 Former President Donald Trump isn’t immune from being held accountable in civil lawsuits related to January 6, 2021, in a long-awaited, consequential decision from the federal appeals court in Washington, DC.

The decision, making new law around the presidency, will have significant implications for several cases against Trump in the Washington, DC, federal court related to the 2020 election.

This appeals court decision arises out of lawsuits brought by Capitol Police officers and Democrats in Congress.

