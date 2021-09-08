Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Redistricting commission sued over deadline for new maps

items.[0].image.alt
Westaby, Robb
Redistricting commission applications with Michigan capitol.JPG
Posted at 9:08 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 09:08:17-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan commission drawing new maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature is being sued over its plan to skip a Nov. 1 deadline to create the districts.

The lawsuit by a Detroit-area activist means the Michigan Supreme Court could ultimately get involved.

The court earlier this year turned down the commission’s request for new deadlines and legal protection from possible lawsuits.

The commission hopes to have maps ready for a final vote by Dec. 30, citing a delay in detailed census data.

Critics, however, say a Nov. 1 deadline in the constitution can't be ignored and data have been available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time