Protesters gather in Dearborn amid Biden's Ford visit

Jim Kiertzner - WXYZ-TV
A large protest was held in Dearborn as President Joe Biden was in town to tour the Ford plant. The protestors were decrying US policy in the Middle East as conflict continues between Israel and Hamas.
Posted at 3:24 PM, May 18, 2021
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A large protest was held outside the Dearborn Police Department condemning the recent conflict among Israel and Hamas over the occupied territories.

The protest was held to coincide with President Joe Biden's trip to Dearborn to tour the Ford plant where the Ford F-150 Lightning will be produced. Ford previewed the truck, which will officially be unveiled Wednesday, to Biden.

Dozens of people came out to protest US policy towards Israel in the wake of recent Israeli air strikes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Those airstrikes were responding to rocket attacks against parts of Israel that were launched from Gaza.

Biden has expressed support for a cease-fire in this latest round of violence between Hamas and Israel which ramped up last week and has left dozens dead in the volatile region.

