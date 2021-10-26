Watch
Michigan Senate approves end to tax on menstrual products

Posted at 3:19 PM, Oct 26, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation to eliminate the sales tax on menstrual products in Michigan passed in the state Senate on Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has backed an end to the so-called “tampon tax” in the past and is expected to sign the legislation into law.

Michigan would join over 20 other states that have either ended the tax in recent years or never had one, according to Period Equity, which is a legal group that advocates for making menstrual products tax-exempt.

