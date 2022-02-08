Watch
Michigan Senate approves $1.2B bill to combat COVID-19

LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan. Negotiations for a re-vote Michigan primary are continuing between the Democratic National Committee, the Michigan legislature, and the two democratic presidential candidates. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:24 AM, Feb 08, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have passed a $1.2 billion spending bill to combat COVID-19, including $300 million to help hospitals and other health care facilities give recruitment and retention bonuses.

The allocation would be the latest from funding that was enacted by Congress and President Joe Biden last year.

The Senate passed the legislation Tuesday. The House, which passed an earlier version in December, may give it final approval later Tuesday.

The measure includes $150 million for school safety, $100 million for early treatment of patients and $70 million in grants to adult foster care facilities and homes for the aged.

