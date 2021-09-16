Michigan lawmaker accuses legislator of abuse, threats

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker was stripped of his committee assignments after a female legislator said they had a "volatile" relationship that included domestic abuse and threats.

Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian issued a statement a day after Republican Rep. Steve Marino was removed from two panels for unknown reasons.

The 29-year-old Manoogian says, "None of us are immune to a volatile relationship."

My statement, along with our House Democratic Leader's statement, in response to Representative Steve Marino’s (R-Harrison Twp.) removal from his committee assignments: pic.twitter.com/Pfmb1pVs7E — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) September 15, 2021

Her statement Wednesday mentioned abuse of power and threats to her reputation but did not specify what the 32-year-old Marino allegedly did.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth disciplined Marino.

He says state police are investigating.

A message seeking comment was left for Marino.