Michigan lawmaker accuses legislator of abuse, threats

Posted at 8:29 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 08:29:33-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker was stripped of his committee assignments after a female legislator said they had a "volatile" relationship that included domestic abuse and threats.

Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian issued a statement a day after Republican Rep. Steve Marino was removed from two panels for unknown reasons.

The 29-year-old Manoogian says, "None of us are immune to a volatile relationship."

Her statement Wednesday mentioned abuse of power and threats to her reputation but did not specify what the 32-year-old Marino allegedly did.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth disciplined Marino.

He says state police are investigating.

A message seeking comment was left for Marino.

