Michigan board declines to certify LGBTQ rights ballot drive

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan elections board has declined to certify an LGBTQ-rights ballot drive because it didn't submit enough voter signatures.

Monday's 4-0 vote comes after the state did a second review and estimated Fair and Equal Michigan turned in 263,000 valid signatures. That's 76,000 short. The group is vowing to appeal in court.

The proposal would revise the state's 1976 civil rights law to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations. Organizers want to place the measure before the Republican-led Legislature. If lawmakers didn't act, it would go to a statewide vote.