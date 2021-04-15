Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

WATCH: Benson discusses GOP election reform bills

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2020 file photo, voters cast their ballots in the California Primary on Super Tuesday at a voting center at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Election 2020 California Voting
Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 11:53:18-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss state Republicans' election reform bills.

She was joined by other state Democrats and Detroit-area groups interested in voting rights.

The proposed election bills would change how the state handles absentee ballots and early voting, among other things.

Included in the 39 bills are requirements for voters to submit a photo ID, prohibit the unsolicited mass mailing of absentee ballot applications and restrict the hours in which people could drop their ballot in curbside boxes.

RELATED: Republicans propose dozens of election reforms, Secretary of State opposes bills

Watch the news conference live here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time