LIVE at 1 p.m.: Whitmer among speakers at Mamas' March event

DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be among the speakers at this year's Mamas' March event, hosted by Mothering Justice.

The virtual event is meant to educate, mobilize and empower Black, Indigenous and mothers of colors as it relates to the passed COVID-19 relief packages and pending legislative priorities.

That includes the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021, the American Families Plan and the American Jobs Plan.

U.S. Rep. Andy Levin is also expected to speak.

Watch it live here at about 1 p.m.