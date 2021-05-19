Watch
LIVE at 1 p.m.: Whitmer among speakers at Mamas' March event

AP
In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Friday, May 1, 2020. The governor said Michigan's stay-at-home order remains in effect despite Republicans' refusal to extend her underlying coronavirus emergency declaration, as she amended it to allow construction, real estate and outdoor work to resume next week. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)
Posted at 12:35 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 12:35:35-04

DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be among the speakers at this year's Mamas' March event, hosted by Mothering Justice.

The virtual event is meant to educate, mobilize and empower Black, Indigenous and mothers of colors as it relates to the passed COVID-19 relief packages and pending legislative priorities.

That includes the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021, the American Families Plan and the American Jobs Plan.

U.S. Rep. Andy Levin is also expected to speak.

Watch it live here at about 1 p.m.

