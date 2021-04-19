Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Drive to repeal law Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan Executive Office of the Governor
whitmer.jfif
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 16:24:36-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group trying to repeal an emergency powers law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to issue coronavirus restrictions has cleared a key hurdle after the Michigan elections bureau said it collected enough petitions.

Staff said Monday that Unlock Michigan, which has ties to Republicans, submitted 460,000 valid signatures, more than the 340,000 needed.

If the Board of State Canvassers agrees to certify the initiative, the Republican-led Legislature will likely pass it.

Whitmer couldn't veto it.

The Michigan Supreme Court declared the law unconstitutional.

But the initiative's organizers say the law should be permanently repealed because future justices could rule differently.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time