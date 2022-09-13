Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit.

Gun shops in Westland and Dearborn Heights were targeted this past weekend.

Security footage from the Westland store shows the thieves looting after plowing their car into the front entrance.

Meanwhile, the ATF is offering a $20,000 reward in the Dearborn Heights case.

To put things in perspective, last year, 193 guns were stolen from gun shops across Michigan. Fast forward to now and around 100 guns have been stolen in two days.

"We even have a barricade back here because we didn't think anyone would be willing to drive through the front," owner of Armed in Michigan in Westland Spencer Wong said.

But a group of eight thieves did.

Wong says these looters stole thousands of dollars worth of long guns and pistols.

"They've sure been here because they got the good stuff. They got the expensive stuff," he said.

In less than one minute, about 50 guns were stolen from the shop. Meanwhile, around the same time, a similar heist took place 8 miles away in Dearborn Heights.

Thieves drove through the front of CC Coins, Jewelry and Loan on West Warren. The only difference is they returned the next night, again, driving through the store and stealing a total of 50 guns.

"They don't care. They'll just come. It's kind of savage. They'll do whatever they want. They don't care," Wong said.

For now, Wong's shop is boarded up. He says he will be adding more security measures to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

If anyone has recognized any individuals from the security footage, you are encouraged to call 888-ATF-TIPS. Any information leading to the arrest of the suspects will result in a $20,000 reward.