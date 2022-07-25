RAY TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a plane crash in Ray Township that left three people injured. A dog is also missing from the crash.

According to police, a single-engine Beechcraft A36 went down shortly after taking off from the Ray Community Airport on Indian Trail Road just north of 27 Mile around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The plane reportedly got about 100 feet off the ground before it plummeted behind trees.

The three people in the plane at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital with broken bones, lacerations and burns, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the sheriff's office, they were in the area to visit family. The owner and pilot of the plane is a 44-year-old man from Chicago. The second passenger was his wife, a 37-year-old from Chicago, and the third was the couple's niece, a 17-year-old woman from Georgia.

Officials say the 44-year-old and 37-year-old have been released from the hospital and the 17-year-old is in stable condition.

The missing dog has been described as a a 6-month-old Golden Retriever puppy.

A family friend tells 7 Action News that the dog's name is Charlotte or Charlie for short.

Anyone in the surrounding area of the Ray Community Airport is asked to be on the lookout for the 6-month-old pup. Those who spots it can contact the fire department at (586) 749-3059.

"This is a beautiful airport and I'm sad to hear, and I know there's a dog missing so I will be looking," Ray Township resident Tracy Stefanides said. "To have this happen is just completely heartbreaking."

At the time it is still unclear whether there was a mechanical failure or another issue that caused the plane to crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate this crash.