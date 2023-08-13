Watch Now
News

Actions

2 taken to hospital after plane crash at Thunder Over Michigan Air Show on Sunday

Video is courtesy of Daniel Maier
Posted at 4:38 PM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 18:26:52-04

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials say two people have been taken to a local hospital after they successfully ejected an aircraft before a crash during the Yankee Air Museum's Thunder Over Michigan Air Show on Sunday.

According to the Wayne County Airport Authority, a MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed into a parking lot at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville shortly after 4 p.m.

Video is courtesy of Josef Mehall

Video is courtesy of Josef Mehall

“While it did not appear they sustained any injuries, first responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The aircraft struck unoccupied vehicles in the apartment complex’s parking lot. No one at the apartment complex nor the air show was injured," the statement via Twitter read.

Officials say the FAA is investigating the crash.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a situation that requires us to stop the show. Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield,” Thunder Over Michigan said on Facebook Sunday shortly after the incident. “Please be patient as we control traffic around the area.”

Tweet is courtesy of Daniel Maier

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward