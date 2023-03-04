PAW PAW, Mich. — Celebration of Life to honor the life of Lt. Ethan Quillen of the Paw Paw Fire Department is being held Saturday.
PHOTOS: Lt. Ethan Quillen Celebration of Life
Lt. Ethan Quillen Celebration of Life ceremony being held at Paw Paw High School on Saturday. Here are photos throughout the day.
