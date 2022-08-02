Photo shows waterspout over Lake Huron on Monday; NWS to survey for potential tornado

(WXYZ) — The National Weather Service is expected to survey Tuscola County for a potential tornado that happened on Monday afternoon. The survey will happen Tuesday.
There were storm reports of multiple trees down near the intersection of M-24 and State Route 46 around 2:14 p.m. as the supercell moved through the thumb.
That same supercell produced at least one waterspout over Lake Huron at 4:30 p.m., and it was captured by Chris Johnson on Twitter.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area until around 4 p.m. Monday with a tornado warning issued for certain areas in the thumb that ended around 3 p.m. Monday.
