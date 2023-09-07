Watch Now
News

Actions

'Pawn Stars Do America' to film in Detroit in September and October, extras needed

328322931_644603354102964_2990714934792399461_n.jpg
<i>Pawn Stars </i>Facebook page
<i>Pawn Stars Do America </i>cast
328322931_644603354102964_2990714934792399461_n.jpg
Posted at 9:19 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 21:19:23-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Calling all "Pawn Stars Do America" fans! The show will be taping in Detroit on September 26-28 and October 3-5.

If you are 18 years old and up, you can apply to participate in a taping of the show!

“Fans of the show can get the chance to mingle on set, and watch the Pawn Stars guys film while we are in town! Anyone selected to attend is also invited to bring a cool & unique item with them, that they could get the chance to sell on the spot,” Pawn Stars Do America organizers said. “No acting experience is required! We are just looking for fun, everyday people!”

If you're interested in joining a taping of the show, two options are available for attendees:

  • If anyone is available to be a paid background extra for an ALL DAY taping, they can get $150 for 8-hours (plus a meal)! They would need to be available starting around 9 AM, and they would need to bring an item with them to show off and potentially sell. Apply by clicking here.
  • If anyone is not available for the full day, but still wants to just stop by for an hour to bring some items to try to sell to the Pawn Stars guys. Apply by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book