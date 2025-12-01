Oxford community remembers and honors Oxford High School shooting victims

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four years after a gunman killed four students and injured seven others at Oxford High School, the community gathered Sunday to ensure the victims' memories live on.

The students who died in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting were Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, and Tate Myre.

On what the Oxford community calls Remembrance Day, family members and community supporters met at Hana's Garden, a memorial created to honor all four victims.

"It's just so important that they don't forget," said Steve St. Juliana, father of Hana St. Juliana.

Steve St. Juliana joined others at the memorial, where community members decorated a Christmas tree and put out festive lights in honor of his daughter's memory.

"Hana loved Christmas, she loved decorating the Christmas Tree, she loved lights, fairy lights, Christmas tree lights.. so we're trying to add a little bit of that this year," St. Juliana said.

Members of the 42 Strong Foundation, a mentorship program created in honor of Tate Myre, also participated in Sunday's remembrance. The group created luminaries honoring the teens who were killed.

"Some of the kids from 42 Strong, just some of the kids from high school, just come out here in remembrance," said Don Reid, a team leader with 42 Strong.

Reid emphasized the importance of the community coming together for support during difficult times.

"A lot of people look for different types of support and different outlets in the community and this is a time when we remember when we had to come together just to get through things," Reid said.

St. Juliana acknowledged the long journey ahead for both his family and the Oxford community as they continue healing.

"We really appreciate the support from all the community, for the people that come out and remember with us, and the rest of the community," St. Juliana said.

St. Juliana said the day serves an important purpose in keeping the victims' memories alive.

"That's what this whole day is about is to try to keep in the forefront of everybody's mind cause it's so easy to forget," he said.

