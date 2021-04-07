Number of women accusing EMU of sex assault cover-up in lawsuit doubles

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The number of claims of sex assault and cover-up is now doubling related to Eastern Michigan University, the campus' police force and two fraternity houses.

Attorney Todd Flood says more women have felt empowered to come forward, thanks to support from Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and others joining the cause. Since a massive show of support for survivors of alleged sexual assault at Eastern Michigan University, student Hannah Petroski says there’s been a wave of women who realize they are not alone.

“Someone I can relate to pushes me to want to share my story," Petroski said. "There is a problem and the more people come and say something, the more evidence they have.”

ONLY ON 7: “It shocks the conscience when you read their stories. New cases coming forward are disturbing to say the least. They were viciously raped w/ no safe harbor.” Attorney Todd Flood on EMU scandal & number of women allegedly victimized doubling. ⁦@wxyzdetroit⁩ #11PM pic.twitter.com/OCoXFVKdNF — Simon Shaykhet WXYZ (@simonshaykhet) April 7, 2021

Attorney Todd Flood first filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of 11 women and says another 11 have now joined, and yet several more today have reached out to say enough is enough. Their stories are gut-wrenching and appalling, according to Flood, who’s hired a team of investigators.

“It shocks the conscience when you read their stories,” Flood said. Initially, a filing alleged more than 30 rapes from 2015 to 2020 at Eastern Michigan University and off-campus, and claims the school turned a blind eye to all of it. Of those, nine women allegedly were raped by Dustin Durbin who is now awaiting a criminal trial after being charged.

“The new cases coming forward you’ll see are disturbing to say the least," Flood said. "They were viciously raped with no safe harbor. You’ll see that coming forward.”

Two fraternities and the former Title IX director are also named defendants and have yet to respond.

Some women say they have dropped out, suffered PTSD and depression.

“I just feel like they should have taken care of this ongoing problem, a long time ago,” Petroski said. A support group did gather on campus Tuesday night as a way of comforting one another.

EMU released the below statement: