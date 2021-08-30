Northern Michigan man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up unemployment office

(WXYZ) — A Northern Michigan man has been arrested and charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency office.

According to Michigan State Police, a voicemail left for the Governor's Constituent Services Office from the man said he was unhappy with Whitmer over the pandemic.

Police say after outlining the complaints, he indicated he planned to load his guns, drive to the Capitol and kill everyone he could find in the UIA office. He said if he didn't get the money he felt he was owed, he would travel to Lansing and "start shooting."

According to police, he identified himself in the message, and then made a second message where he once again threatened to shoot up the UIA office and then himself.

He was identified as 57-year-old Douglas Melrose. He was arrested and arraigned on Monday on the charge of making a terrorist threat.

