New Getaway cabins in Michigan's thumb promote 'uninterrupted free time'

A new cabin retreat aimed at helping you get some distance from work, technology and more is coming to Michigan's thumb.

The company is called "Getaway" and they have locations around the outskirts of major cities throughout the country. The latest one is in Columbiaville, about 70 miles north of Downtown Detroit and 30 minutes northeast of Flint.

According to the company's website, the outposts "are designed to be more than a destination, but a way to create distance from the relentless demands of work, schedules, and technology. We want our guests to experience unscheduled, unstructured, and uninterrupted free time — not just for rest and rejuvenation, but to foster inspiration, creativity, and connection."

The company was founded by Jon Staff, who grew up in rural Minnesota. He ended up quitting his job and took off in an Airstream trailer to reflect.

Each tiny cabin has a goal of helping people wind down and disconnect from technology. They come with a queen bed, hot shower, two-burner stove, queen bunks, air-conditioning and heat, a private toilet, sink, drinking water, chairs, picnic table, fire pit and even a cell phone lockbox.

According to Getaway, there is a dog-friendly trail where you can hike in the Myron and Isabel Zucker Memorial Nature Sanctuary, a nearby grocery store

Booking is available now for later this month, and it starts at $99.

