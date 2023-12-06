New bill introduced to fund sound walls in Michigan

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Back in July, we told you about funding to build two new sound walls in Troy.

While those who live in that area were happy — others felt left out.

Now, new legislation could help in their fight.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” 7 Action News asked.

“Yes it has, 7 years. I remember when I first heard the noise,” said Verba Edwards who lives near I-75.

Houses in Edwards’ neighborhood face I-75 just over an embankment.

Edwards says once trees were cut down as part of the I-75 Modernization Project — the sound increased.

“No one has never denied the the fact that we have a noise issue. You can hear it right now. It’s terrible, it’s really bad,” Edwards said.

He’s been told by MDOT, his neighborhood does not qualify for a sound wall.

But now Edwards has some encouraging news.

Senate Bill 643 calls for the State of Michigan to create a special sound barrier fund.

“I think it is fantastic,” he said.

It was introduced by Michigan Senator Michael Webber.

“There’s really no state mechanism to do any sort of sound walls, it is all predicated on federal dollars,” said Sen. Michael Webber, District 9.

The bill is modeled off of a Minnesota law, the only state in the country with a fund like this in place.

“It very much would be state tax dollars and existing state tax dollars. It would be something where the money is appropriated to that fund,” Sen. Webber said of how it will be funded

Local communities could then apply to use that money, he says.

Webber says he saw the need for this bill after helping secure $10 million for two new sound walls along I-75.

There has been constraints on the building of these sound walls based on federal rules.

“The federal standard is very strict, not just with decibel levels but also with population density,” Webber added.

This bill would allow the state to create its own rules, helping other communities still fighting for their own sound walls.

I think this bill would give us the mechanism to kind of continue to advocate on their behalf,” said Sen. Webber.

But this is just the start of the process.

“I hope that it is passed, but I have no idea how long this will take,” Edwards said.

Right now the bill is in committee.

It would need to be passed by the Michigan House and Senate and then be approved by the governor.

So while this is encouraging news for those impacted by the noise, there is still a long way to go in their fight for a sound wall.