Woman films moment she rescued hawk from pool and it refused to leave her arm

A New Hampshire woman heroically rescued a hawk from her swimming pool, but once the bird was out, she had a tough time getting it to move on.

When Cortnie Langley first spotted the hawk, she told WMUR that she didn’t know what to do. She first tried using sticks to get it out of the water, but they weren’t strong enough, so she used her hands.

After she got it out, the bird decided to stick around for nearly 20 minutes on her arm and Langley documented the incredible moment with her phone.

She tried politely asking him to fly away.

"I'm not quite sure where to go from here. You're out and you're safe. You're good. Please fly away," Langley said in her video.

Langley also tried putting the hawk on a rock, but that didn’t budge him either.

It appeared the hawk felt right at home on the woman’s arm. She says there may have been a special connection, because she’s eight months pregnant.

And seemingly out of nowhere, the bird decided to take flight and soared away nearly a half hour later.

WMUR reports Langley is a scientist and her family just opened a farm in Mason, so she considers herself an animal lover. Even though the situation was the “wildest thing” she’s ever done, she told the TV station that she would do it all again.