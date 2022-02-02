Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' for saying Holocaust was 'not about race'

The President of ABC News announced Tuesday that Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks.

The announcement comes a day after "The View" co-host said that the Holocaust was not about race.

"It’s about man’s inhumanity to other man," Goldberg said.

The actress apologized for her comments Monday night and again on the show Tuesday.

ABC News President Kim Godwin acknowledged Goldberg's apology but said the comments were wrong and hurtful.

"I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," Goldberg said.

During Tuesday's show, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, accepted Golderberg's apology. He had previously criticized Goldberg for her comments.

"Whoopi has been a long-time ally of the Jewish community and @ADL and her apology is very much welcome," he tweeted after the show aired.