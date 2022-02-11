U.S. Ski & Snowboard reportedly investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is reportedly investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior on the U.S. snowboard team, including current head coach Peter Foley.

On Friday, spokesperson Tom Horrocks confirmed to ESPN and USA Today that the sports governing body is "aware of the recent allegations."

The investigation comes after Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, who competed with the team during the 2010 Olympics, used social media to accuse Foley of sexual harassment.

According to media outlets, in a series of Instagram posts that began on Feb. 6, the 32-year-old alleged that Foley had "taken naked photos of female athletes for over a decade" and claimed he made a sexual comment to her about another female athlete's appearance in 2014.

USA Today reported that Foley had been the coach since 1994.

According to ESPN, Chythlook-Sifsof also accused current Olympic athlete Hagen Kearney of using racial slurs.

Chythlook-Sifsof said she was speaking up now because she "cannot watch another Olympic Games without saying this publicly," the news outlets reported.

Foley and Kearney are currently in Beijing, representing the U.S. at the Winter Olympics.