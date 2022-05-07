Watch
Three Americans found dead at resort in the Bahamas

Posted at 5:16 PM, May 07, 2022
Police are investigating the deaths of three Americans at a resort in the Bahamas.

The acting Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Chester Cooper, said two men and a woman died at a resort on Great Exuma Island on Friday.

Cooper did not name the resort, but according to CNN, Sandals Resorts said three guests died at its Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma.

An American woman was airlifted to a hospital in Nassau.

Details about how the three people died have not been released. They still have not been publicly identified.

Royal Bahamas Police said it is looking into a report of a couple complaining of feeling ill and seeking treatment at a hospital.

Officers found no signs of trauma, but it appeared at least two people “showed signs of convulsion.”

Cooper said foul play is not suspected.

