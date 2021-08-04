Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

This year's summer of climate extremes hits wealthier places

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File
WEATHER.jpeg
Posted at 5:31 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 05:31:19-04

Scientists say there’s something different this year as the world staggers through another summer of extreme weather.

A lot of the regions that have experienced weather-related disasters this year are places that previously were spared global warming's wrath.

The extreme events include unprecedented flooding in Germany and Belgium, and blistering temperatures in the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

Now, southern Europe is seeing scorching temperatures and out-of-control blazes, too.

And the peak Atlantic hurricane and wildfire seasons in the U.S. are knocking at the door.

The founder of a disaster database maintained at a Belgian University says, “It is not only a poor country problem, it’s now very obviously a rich county problem.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time