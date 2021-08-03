Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

'This attack happened': Medals to honor Jan. 6 responders

items.[0].image.alt
Oliver Contreras/AP
In this July 27, 2021 photo, from left, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn and Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges pose for a photo after a House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate has voted to award Medals of Honor to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for protecting Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature.  The bill passed by voice vote with no objections. The four medals will be displayed at Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
CapitolMedals
Posted at 5:16 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 17:16:30-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to award Medals of Honor to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for protecting Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The legislation was sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The bill passed by voice vote with no objections.

The four medals will be displayed at Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution.

Hundreds of officers from the two police departments responded to the attack as the mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the building and interrupted the certification of Biden's victory.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time