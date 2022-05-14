Suspect who crashed van onto Florida school campus shot, killed by police

A suspect who was driving a van in the wrong direction and crashed onto the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach was shot and killed by police on Friday after an altercation, a police spokesman said.

The van was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Banyan Boulevard when it crashed through a locked gate on the school campus just before noon and the driver ran inside the auditorium, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

A West Palm Beach police officer arrived within a minute of receiving the call and went inside the auditorium after the suspect, Jachles said.

"At that time, there was a struggle," Jachles said. "There was some type of fight that ensued between the officer, school staff and the suspect. A West Palm Beach police officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect."

WATCH: Police, superintendent hold news conference after Dreyfoos School shooting

Police, school officials hold news conference about shooting on Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Jachles said.

He said there were no students in the auditorium at the time of the shooting.

"At no time were any students or faculty injured," Jachles said.

The suspect's identity hasn't been revealed.

Jachles didn't say how many shots were fired or if the suspect had a weapon, "but what I can tell you is, an intruder on a school campus crashing through gates acting erratically and violent, nonetheless, is going to be dealt with appropriately."

WATCH: Chopper 5 flies above Dreyfoos School after shooting

Chopper 5 flies above large police presence at Dreyfoos School of the Arts

After plowing through the gate, the van then crashed through a breezeway, a palm tree and narrowly missed a nearby maintenance worker, Jachles said.

"A vehicle is a deadly weapon," he added.

Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke said students were leaving campus in "an orderly dismissal."

RELATED: Parents, students reunite while Dreyfoos School of the Arts placed on lockdown

"It's a very fortunate outcome," he said, commending West Palm Beach police for their timely response.

Burke said there were no immediate plans to review school security as a result of the incident.

"We have gates at 179 schools across our campuses," Burke said. "But they're locked and secured, and this is a rare event."

Adam Myers, president of the Fraternal Order of Police for West Palm Beach, released the following statement:

"The Fraternal Order of Police believes any loss of life is unfortunate. The officer who responded to Dreyfoos School of the Arts did so to aid Palm Beach County School District police and protect children and staff. If not for the officer's heroic actions, the resulting tragedy may have been much greater. Upon the conclusion of the investigation when all facts are known, we are confident the public will come to a similar conclusion."





This story was originally published by Peter Burke and Ryan Hughes at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.