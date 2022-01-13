Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists have concluded that a meteorite from Mars contains no evidence of ancient Martian life.

A team of scientists led by Andrew Steele of the Carnegie Institution published their findings Thursday.

The 4-pound rock caused a splash 25 years ago when a NASA-led team announced that its organic compounds may have been left by living creatures, however primitive.

Researchers chipped away at that theory over the decades.

Two scientists who took part in the original study took issue with these latest findings, calling them “disappointing.”

"I think the debate on this meteorite polarized the community many years ago but I think a lot of that polarization has eased over the years," Steele said, according to Space.com.

An impact at Mars bounced the meteorite off the red planet millions of years ago, and it wound up in Antarctica.