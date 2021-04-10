Yosemite National Park to require reservations starting May 21

If you're planning to explore Yosemite National Park during the spring or summer, you'll have to make a reservation.

For the second time during the pandemic, the National Park Service said beginning May 21 through the end of September, reservations will be mandatory "to better manage heavy visitation."

Park officials said between now and May 30, reservations are not required to drive into Yosemite.

Visitors who make reservations will get a daily pass, which will be valid for three days, and it'll apply to one vehicle and all of its occupants.

Officials added that visitors must display their permits on their dashboard at all times while inside the park.

Park officials said all guests, including those with annual or lifetime passes, must pay a $2 non-refundable reservation fee, which is included in the $35 per car park entrance fee.

