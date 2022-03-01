Ukrainians chase after Russian military vehicle, video shows

Bystander video recorded in Ukraine shows the extraordinary lengths some citizens are taking to fight back against Russian invaders.

One such video, recorded in the town of Kupyansk, shows Ukrainians — apparently only armed with the flags of their home country — surrounding and chasing after a Russian military vehicle.

Visible on the back window of the truck was a white, hand-painted "Z." While it's unclear what the "Z" symbol stands for, The Daily Beast reports that it's common for Russian military vehicles involved in the invasion to include such markings.

The video shows Ukrainians rushing toward the vehicle and surrounding it. Some in the crowd even climbed on top of the vehicle before it sped away.

The video — seen widely on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok — is just the latest act of Ukrainian defiance in the face of Russians, who invaded the country last week. On Thursday, 13 Ukrainian border guards told a Russian warship to "go f*** yourself" ahead of an attack. All the border agents were reportedly killed in the incident.

Kupyansk is located just 80 miles east of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. On Tuesday, six people were killed, and 20 were hurt in a large explosion in front of a government building in the city's center.