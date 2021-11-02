Watch
Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling, hitting head at Howard University

John Minchillo/AP
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 9:24 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 09:25:41-04

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C. after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal.

Spokesperson Frank Watkins said Jackson would be kept at the hospital overnight for observation. His daughter, Santita, tweeted Monday evening that her father was resting comfortably and doing well.

Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Since recovering from COVID-19, Jackson has returned to traveling and public speaking.

