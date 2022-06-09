Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Rescue underway after people fall into tank of chocolate

Chocolate Factory Rescue
WHP
Crews respond after two people fell into tank of chocolate in Pennsylvania factory
Chocolate Factory Rescue
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 16:56:24-04

ELIZABETHTOWN, Penn. — Rescue efforts are underway after two people fell into a tank of chocolate at a Pennsylvania M&M/Mars factory on Thursday.

The two people were uninjured after falling into the tank just before 2 p.m. EST, but they couldn't get out on their own, according to PennLive.com.

The chocolate in the tank is reportedly waist-high.

Lancaster Online reported that over two dozen emergency crews were called to the scene, and they were trying to cut a hole into the bottom of the tank to rescue the two people.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss of KTSU in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News