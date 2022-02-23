Watch
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing'

AP
FILE - This image from video shows Minneapolis Police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. The two and another former Minneapolis officers are on trial in February 2022, on federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death. All three are expected to testify. Kueng took the stand Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 in the trial. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
George Floyd Officers Civil Rights
Posted at 10:43 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 22:43:02-05

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A prosecutor says three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights “chose to do nothing” as Officer Derek Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd.

But defense attorneys say the officers were inexperienced, weren't trained properly or didn't willfully violate Floyd's rights.

They also say officers deferred to Chauvin, the senior officer on the scene.

Both sides gave closing arguments to the jury on Tuesday.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberating Wednesday.

