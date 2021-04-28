President Biden will pitch ‘family plan’ in address to Congress

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will use his speech Wednesday before Congress to pitch a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that invests in families, children and the education system.

Details leaked Tuesday night from White House officials indicate Biden will propose spending billions of dollars in education funding. Some of that will be used to provide free preschool for all three- and four-year-old children, according to multiple reports.

The plan would also include funding to make portions of community college free for two years, according to reports .

In addition, the plan will reportedly include $225 billion for a national paid family and medical leave program that would offer some support for three months of maternity/paternity leave, illness, rehabilitation and other emergencies.

The sweeping proposal is meant as the second prong to push the country forward, alongside the American Jobs Plan, which focuses on boosting employment, transportation infrastructure and U.S. innovation.

Biden is proposing to pay for the plan by hiking taxes on high-income households, those making $400,000 a year or more.

Wednesday night’s speech will include a few “firsts” even before Biden begins talking. It will be the first time the leader of the Senate and leader of the House are both women.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will sit behind Biden during the speech, as people in those roles traditionally do, and it will be the first time two women will sit behind the president during their annual address.

In keeping with COVID-19 safety procedures, only 200 people will attend the address. This means only the chief justice of the Supreme Court is attending and only a few cabinet members. Because of this, the White House said there is no “need” to have a designated survivor because some cabinet members “will be watching from their offices or home.”

Selecting a person who is in the line of succession to the presidency to remain at a secure location during large joint events and speeches was a practice started in the 1950s when there were concerns a nuclear attack or catastrophe could kill the president and others gathered in one location.

Watch President Biden's presidential address to a joint session of Congress here on our website or on our Facebook page, Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET