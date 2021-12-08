Police searching for Kentucky sheriff after fight at high school basketball game

PERRY COUNTY. Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is looking for the Owsley County sheriff after an altercation broke out at a high school basketball game on Dec. 3.

Police say there is an active warrant for Sheriff Brent Lynch.

Lynch is accused of striking a juvenile in the face. He is charged with assault, according to police.

Scripps station LEX 18 obtained video footage of the Perry County vs. Owsley County girls basketball game that shows the altercation.

Lynch is an assistant coach for Owsley County girls basketball.

The Owsley Co. Sheriff's Office has not commented on the investigation.

This story was originally reported on lex18.com.