Plane participating in air show makes emergency landing on crowded Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- A World War II-era plane participating in the Cocoa Beach Air Show made an emergency landing in shallow water on a crowded beach. Luckily, the pilot and everyone on the beach or in the water at the time is OK.

Images and videos shared to social media show the single-engine TBM Avenger gliding low across the top of the ocean in shallow water before landing. The plane appears in control the whole time.

Crazy stuff happened today! Just happed to get some photos of the plane crashing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show. The pilot managed to land it in the water with no injuries to anyone. Thread of photos: pic.twitter.com/ic8d7AlmjS — Kinley Robinson (@kinleyrmedia) April 17, 2021

Kinley Robinson was on the beach at the time and said after the pilot made it to shore, people cheered and thanked him for not hitting anyone on the beach or in the water.