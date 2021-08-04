Outspoken Berry says goodbye to the Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — The stage was all hers, so Gwen Berry pounded on her chest and extended her right fist after she was introduced for the hammer throw final at the Olympics.

The meaning behind the gesture remained the same: To highlight social and racial inequities.

But there'll be no podium to send her message to an even wider audience. She finished 11th at the Tokyo Games.

Next stop for the Berry family will be school.

She and her son have been offered scholarships to Tennessee State University, which is part of the list of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

She plans to get her master's in philanthropy or economics with a vision toward implementing change.