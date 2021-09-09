Watch
Oscar De La Hoya released from hospital following batting with COVID-19

Anthony Vazquez/AP
FILE- In this March 1, 2019, file photo, retired Mexican boxer and Golden Boy Promotions, Inc. founder Oscar De La Hoya, pumps his fist during a pre-fight press conference in Mexico City. De La Hoya’s return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event from Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez, File)
Posted at 7:08 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 19:08:47-04

Oscar De Lay Hoya was released from the hospital following a battle with COVID-19.

The boxer said he was hospitalized for three days.

"COVID hit me really hard," De La Hoya said on Twitter.

De La Hoya was forced to cancel his fight with MMA fighter Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11 due to the virus, which he said he caught despite being vaccinated.

"I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring," De La Hoya said.

The Hall of Fame boxer has not fought since 2008.

