Organizer of Saturday rally looks to rewrite Jan. 6 history

AP Photo/John Raoux, File
Posted at 2:31 AM, Sep 17, 2021
The architect of an upcoming Washington protest that aims to rewrite history about the violent January assault on the U.S. Capitol is hardly a household name.

Matt Braynard toiled in obscurity in Republican politics for decades.

But his fortunes changed with Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat. He joined a group of Trump allies trying to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, reaping recognition, lucrative fees and a fundraising windfall.

Now Braynard wants to expand his influence.

He's holding a rally on Saturday aimed at recasting those charged with the Jan. 6 attack as “political prisoners.”

It's put law enforcement on edge and prompted stepped-up security measures at the Capitol.

