Officer shot at federal building in Indiana, police say

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, a law enforcement officer was shot Wednesday afternoon at a federal building in Terre Haute.

The officer was shot around 2 p.m. at a federal building on 1st Street, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said.

The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

Officers believe they may have found the suspect, Ames said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

