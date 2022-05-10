No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that it closed the case.

The victim and Tyson requested that charges not be filed.

The video shows Tyson repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood.

The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida.

Representatives for Tyson said the passenger had harassed the former boxer and threw a water bottle at him.