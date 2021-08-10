New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning in wake of sexual harassment claims

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he is resigning from his position in light of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Cuomo made the announcement at a press briefing in which he apologized for his actions and said, “I accept full responsibility.”

Cuomo said wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing, and he doesn’t want to be the cause of that.

“‘New York tough’ means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you, and everything that I have ever done has been motivated by that love, and I would never want to be unhelpful in any way,” said Cuomo. “And I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing.”

Cuomo said his resignation will take effect in two weeks, in which time Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over as governor.

The resignation of the three-term Democratic governor comes a week after independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James released their report into multiple allegations of sexual harassment by the 63-year-old politician.

In the report, investigators concluded that Cuomo sexually harasses multiple women, including former and current state employees, by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, as well as making inappropriate comments.

Following the release of the report, Cuomo faced calls to step down as governor, including from top Democratic leaders, like President Joe Biden. The state assembly also threatened impeachment.

Cuomo addressed the report in his comments Tuesday, saying there is a difference between alleged improper conduct and concluding sexual harassment.

“Now, don’t get me wrong. This is not to say that there are not 11 women that I truly offended. There are and for that, I deeply, deeply apologize,” said Cuomo.

