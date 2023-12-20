Need last minute gift? Here are WalletHub's top gift cards of 2023

WalletHub compared the 50 most popular gift card options looking at their popularity, discount and resale value, retail likeability, and shipping fees.

Starbucks took the number one spot, followed by Sephora, Target, Disney, and Chick-fil-A.

"We did find on the top 5 that none of them have purchased fees or shipping fees. So that's something to note. It's a really good deal when they don't charge you extra to buy the cards," said Christie Matherne, editor at WalletHub.

Matherne points out that gift cards from major financial payment processors are the ones that come with fees, even though shoppers have the flexibility to spend them anywhere.

"They charge you a lot to actually buy the card. And a lot means, you know, it's like $5 or something, but they charge more than your average retailer gift card. So, you're going to spend more money by getting these cards, and what I would suggest is, if you're going to do that and you want to save that fee, you can always give somebody cash."