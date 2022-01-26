Navy discharges 23 active-duty sailors for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Navy announced Wednesday that it discharged 23 active-duty sailors who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In total, the Navy says it has discharged 45 service members for refusing the vaccine.

"As of Jan. 26, 2022, 5,035 active component and 2,960 Ready Reserve service members remain unvaccinated," the Navy said.

The U.S. military requires service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The deadline for Navy service members to be fully vaccinated was Nov. 28, 2021.

According to the NavyTimes, The Marine Corps has discharged 334 Marines and the Air Force has discharged 111 airmen for refusing the vaccine.

The discharges come as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the U.S.

The Navy most recently reported more than 15,000 cases and 26 hospitalizations from the virus.