More than $24,000 worth of Labatt Blue arrives in Los Angeles ahead of Bills-Rams game

LOS ANGELES — In just seven days, the Buffalo Bills will take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams at So-Fi Stadium in LA to kick off the NFL season.

Preparations are already underway for the game as more than $24,000 worth of Labatt Blue was delivered to Los Angeles this week in anticipation of Bills fans making the trip for the game.

7 days https://t.co/0drxzQC5UF — Labatt Blue Light (@LabattUSA) September 1, 2022

The order was placed by Fans of Buffalo in coordination with Los Angeles Bills Backers, South Bay LA Bills Backers, Orange County Bills Backers, and San Diego Bills Backers.

If you're making the trip, ABC affiliate WKBW spoke to the official Bills organizations on the West Coast to find out where fans can celebrate. You can find that information here.

The game is set to begin at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Anthony Reyes at WKBW first reported this story.