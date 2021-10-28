Luke Bryan comes to aid of woman stuck on side of Tennessee road

Luke Bryan isn't just an award-winning singer. He can also change a tire.

Courtney Potts posted videos to social media that showed the country singer changing her tire on the side of a road in Tennessee.

Potts, a mother to two, told Taste of Country that she waved down a person in a truck. To her surprise, it was Bryan.

“I got out and did a double-take and as soon as I heard his voice," Potts told Taste of Country.

She said Bryan was protective of her and the kids because the road is dangerous.

"t was more of a dad moment," Potts said. "He was seriously worried about me and fixing the tire on this car."

In addition to changing the tire, Bryan posed for a picture with Potts before she went on her way.