Last victim of Surfside condo collapse identified, death toll stands at 98

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- The last, and 98th victim from the condo collapse on June 24 in Surfside, Florida, has been identified, according to family members. The remains of 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya were finally found, her family told multiple media outlets.

Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference Monday afternoon with more updates.



Search teams spent weeks battling weather hazards and dangers from the giant pile of rubble before declaring the search and recovery efforts complete at the Champlain Towers South condo location.

It's still unclear why part of the condo tower collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24.